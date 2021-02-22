Subscribe
US seeks to extend, strengthen nuclear pact with Iran: Blinken
Antony Blinken

US seeks to extend, strengthen nuclear pact with Iran: Blinken

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST Reuters

President Joe Biden has said that if Iran comes back into 'strict compliance' with the 2015 pact, his administration will do the same, Blinken said

GENEVA : The United States will seek to strengthen and extend the agreement between world powers and Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The United States will seek to strengthen and extend the agreement between world powers and Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear programme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had struck a deal with Iran to cushion the blow of steps Tehran plans to take this week that include ending snap inspections, with both sides agreeing to keep "necessary" monitoring for up to three months.

The announcement by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, made at Vienna airport after a weekend trip to Iran, confirmed that Tehran would go ahead with its plan to slash cooperation with the agency on Tuesday.

Blinken, addressing the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, said in a pre-recorded speech: "The United States remains committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. Diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal."

President Joe Biden has said that if Iran comes back into "strict compliance" with the 2015 pact, his administration will do the same, Blinken said.

"Working with allies and partners, we will also seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and address other areas of concern, including Iran's destabilizing regional behaviour and ballistic missile development and proliferation," Blinken said.

"Iran must comply with its safeguards agreements with the IAEA and its international obligations," he added.

