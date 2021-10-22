Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >US seizes made-in-China toys popular in India for having dangerous chemicals

US seizes made-in-China toys popular in India for having dangerous chemicals

Premium
The shipment of seven boxes, which arrived from China, included 295 packages of Lagori 7 Stones, a popular children’s game in India(Photo used for representational purpose only)
1 min read . 05:56 AM IST Lalit K Jha, PTI

  • The shipment of seven boxes, which arrived from China, included 295 packages of Lagori 7 Stones, a popular children’s game in India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WASHINGTON :  A consignment of made-in-China toys, which are highly popular among children in India, has been seized in the US after they were found to be coated with dangerous chemicals, according to officials.

WASHINGTON :  A consignment of made-in-China toys, which are highly popular among children in India, has been seized in the US after they were found to be coated with dangerous chemicals, according to officials.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), ahead of the holiday shopping season, warned consumers to be extra diligent while shopping online for children’s toys after the recent seizure of toys that were coated in unsafe levels of lead, cadmium and barium.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), ahead of the holiday shopping season, warned consumers to be extra diligent while shopping online for children’s toys after the recent seizure of toys that were coated in unsafe levels of lead, cadmium and barium.

The CBP officers and a Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) compliance investigator initially inspected the toys on July 16, according to an official statement.

The CBP officers and a Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) compliance investigator initially inspected the toys on July 16, according to an official statement.

The shipment of seven boxes, which arrived from China, included 295 packages of Lagori 7 Stones, a popular children’s game in India where children throw a ball at seven stacked square “stones."

The shipment of seven boxes, which arrived from China, included 295 packages of Lagori 7 Stones, a popular children’s game in India where children throw a ball at seven stacked square “stones."

The CBP detained the shipment on August 24 and submitted nine samples to the CPSC lab for analysis, which revealed that the toys were coated in lead, cadmium and barium that exceeded safe levels for consumer products.

The CBP detained the shipment on August 24 and submitted nine samples to the CPSC lab for analysis, which revealed that the toys were coated in lead, cadmium and barium that exceeded safe levels for consumer products.

Thereafter, the CBP seized the shipment on October 4, the statement said.

Thereafter, the CBP seized the shipment on October 4, the statement said.

“The health and safety of our nation’s children remains a priority concern for Customs and Border Protection, CPSC and all of our consumer safety partners," said Adam Rottman, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India, UK to announce clean energy tie ups

Premium

India questions legal status of ongoing plurilateral ne ...

Premium

IIFCL gets Reserve Bank’s approval to finance InVITs

Premium

Outbound travel searches, bookings witness big jump

“The health and safety of our nation’s children remains a priority concern for Customs and Border Protection, CPSC and all of our consumer safety partners," said Adam Rottman, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India, UK to announce clean energy tie ups

Premium

India questions legal status of ongoing plurilateral ne ...

Premium

IIFCL gets Reserve Bank’s approval to finance InVITs

Premium

Outbound travel searches, bookings witness big jump

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!