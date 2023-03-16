US Senate confirms Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

US Senate confirms Eric Garcetti as envoy to India2 min read . 05:35 AM IST
The US Senate voted 52-42 to confirm Eric Garcetti's nomination.
President Joe Biden's aide Eric Garcetti has been confirmed as US envoy to India on Wednesday, filling the key diplomatic position that had been lying vacant for more than two years. The US Senate voted 52-42 to confirm Garcetti's nomination.
Since July 2021, the former Los Angeles mayor's nomination was pending before the US Congress when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.
Speaking to PTI, Olivia Dalton, Principal Deputy Press Secretary said Biden believes that the US has a crucial and consequential partnership with India and that Garcetti will make a strong and effective Ambassador.
"The President thanks Chairman Menendez and Senators on both sides of the aisle for their thorough consideration and for today’s bipartisan vote to confirm Mayor Garcetti," Dalton said.
Senator Mark Warner, Co-Chair of Senate India Caucus stated that the relationship between India and the US is strong, and one of great strategic, economic, and cultural importance. Founded on shared values, supported by growing economic and trade ties, and strengthened by the Indian diaspora here in the US.
"This partnership continues to hold significant promise for the future. As co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I am glad that there will finally be a Senate-confirmed ambassador in New Delhi," Warner told PTI.
His nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the last Congress as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get the close aide of Biden through.
Garcetti was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that the then-mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment. The US President renominated Garcetti to the same position in January this year.
Kenneth Juster, the last occupant of the ambassadorial residence of the US in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.
(With PTI inputs)
