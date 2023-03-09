US Senate panel votes in favour of Eric Garcetti for India Ambassador

US Senate panel votes in favour of Eric Garcetti for India Ambassador2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Garcetti, 52, is the former mayor of Los Angeles and his nomination has been pending before the US Congress since July 2021, when he was nominated for this prestigious diplomatic posting by President Joe Biden
Washington: A key senatorial committee on Wednesday voted 13-8 to advance the nomination of Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India.
