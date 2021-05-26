NEW DELHI: A consignment of drugs from the US to help India fight a terrifying second wave of covid-19 cases landed in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“700,000 doses of Baricitinib, a medicine used in the treatment of Covid-19, supplied by @LillyPad have reached India !" Indian ambasador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in a Twitter post.

The medicines have been supplied by US firm Eli Lilly, one of many that have joined hands with other US companies to send aid to India since April when India came under the grip of the deadly second wave. So far more than 40 countries have announced their intention to send help to India.

Almost 27 million people have been infected with covid-19 in the two waves to hit the country so far with deaths crossing 300,000.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.