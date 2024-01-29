US sets visa-processing record amid rising demand from India, appointment wait time down by 75%
The US Embassy and Consulates in India processed 1.4 million visas in 2023, with a 75% reduction in appointment wait times despite increased demand. Indians make up one-tenth of all US visa applicants globally.
The US Embassy and Consulates in India processed a whopping 1.4 million visas during 2023. Appointment wait time dropped by 75% even as the country saw an unprecedented rise in demand for visas across all classes. Indians now represent one out of every ten US visa applicants around the world.