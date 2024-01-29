Hello User
US sets visa-processing record amid rising demand from India, appointment wait time down by 75%

Livemint

The US Embassy and Consulates in India processed 1.4 million visas in 2023, with a 75% reduction in appointment wait times despite increased demand. Indians make up one-tenth of all US visa applicants globally.

Indians now represent one out of every ten US visa applicants around the world.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India processed a whopping 1.4 million visas during 2023. Appointment wait time dropped by 75% even as the country saw an unprecedented rise in demand for visas across all classes. Indians now represent one out of every ten US visa applicants around the world.

The US government saw a 60% increase in applications over the past year, meeting demand with a three-month staffing surge in Mumbai. New Delhi set a student visa record for the third year in a row with more than 140,000 such documents greenlit in 2023.

“Visitor visas (B1/B2) have rebounded to represent the second highest number of applications in the U.S. Mission’s history – over 700,000. Process improvements and investments in staffing have brought the appointment wait time for visitor visas down from an average of 1,000 days to only 250 days around the country," read an official communique from the US Embassy.

