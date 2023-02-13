The recent shooting down of a spy balloon by the US administration has once again raised the phenomenon of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena(UAP)' in the United States of America. The UAP is also known as an unidentified flying object or UFO in common parlance.

In the latest of the events, the US military has shot down a fourth flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan. This comes after the US shot down UFOs on Friday and Saturday in US and Canadian airspace.

Rep. Jack Bergman tweeted,""The American people deserve far more answers than we have."

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today.



The US military has decommissioned another “object over Lake Huron.



I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots.



The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile , the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a report on UFO sightings in the USA which has some interesting observations. In the report, it is mentioned that the instances of UFO sightings increased significantly between March 2021 and August 2022. The report stated that during this time frame a total of 247 new sightings were reported and it was mostly by US Navy and Air Force pilots and personnel. However, from 2004 to 2021 a total of 144 UFO sightings were reported in the 17-year period.

The report also stated in its findings that multiple factors affect the observation or detection of UAP, such as weather,illumination, atmospheric effects, or the accurate interpretation of sensor data. Regarding review or analysis of UAP events, ODNI and AARO operate under the assumption that UAP reports are derived from the observer’s accurate recollection of the event and/or sensors that generally operate correctly and capture enough real data to allow initial assessments. However, ODNI and AARO acknowledge that a select number of UAP incidents may be attributable to sensor irregularities or variances, such as operator or equipment error.

Flight safety concerns and health implications

UFOs pose a safety of flight and collision hazard to air assets, potentially requiring aircraft operators to adjust flight patterns in response to their unauthorized presence in the airspace, operating outside of air traffic control standards and instruction. To date, there have been no reported collisions between U.S. aircraft and UAP. Regarding health concerns, there have also been no encounters with UAP confirmed to contribute directly to adverse health-related effects to the observer(s). Acknowledging that health-related effects may appear at any time after an event occurs, AARO will track any reported health implications related to UAP should they emerge.

Meanwhile US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters, said separately after the news briefing that the military had seen no evidence suggesting that any of the objects in question were of extraterrestrial origin.