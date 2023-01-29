US, Singapore, UK lead in offshore business presence in India1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:40 PM IST
A foreign company is defined under the Companies Act as an entity incorporated outside India which has a place of business in India whether by itself or through an agent. Any company incorporated in India with foreign investment is regarded as an Indian company.
New Delhi: The US, Singapore and the UK have the maximum business presence in India in terms of operations by active foreign companies, followed by China and Hong Kong which together come in the fourth place, according to data available from the ministry of corporate affairs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×