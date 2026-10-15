US singer Mary Millben targets Abhijeet Dipke again; says PM Modi doesn't need US support, predicts 2029 win

American singer Mary Millben targeted the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke once again on Wednesday night, while also predicting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win the 2029 general elections.

The American singer, known for her vocal support of the Modi administration, claimed that Modi does not require American backing, asserting that he enjoys the unwavering support of 1.5 billion Indians.

In her latest X post, Millben directly addressed Dipke's tweet, saying: “Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed. And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins.”

She advised the CJP leader to pivot his political approach and urged Dipke to leverage his “US education, talent, and use it for good”.

Millben suggested that he should instead “sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India,” adding that the “truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps.”

Pushing back against criticisms of foreign interference in Indian politics, Millben fiercely defended PM Modi's domestic mandate. “And the PM doesn’t need American support,” she wrote. “He has 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That’s the truth.”

Dipke vs Millben This latest post is part of an ongoing online feud that ignited when Millben publicly accused Dipke and the CJP of being bankrolled by US-based donors seeking to disrupt India's democratic processes.

In her earlier posts, she alleged a global pattern where foreign donors “find a US-educated person... radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction.”

The social media clash began amidst CJP's ongoing protests in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The agitation has led to intense clashes with Delhi Police and the recent denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Dipke had sharply retaliated to Millben's initial claims earlier this week, questioning the singer's locus standi in Indian political discourse. “Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India's internal affairs?”

Dipke emphasised that Indians are capable of resolving their own issues without outsider intervention. He also publicly clarified that his US education was financed through a Boston University scholarship and an educational loan, dismissing the allegations of foreign funding as baseless.

Who is Mary Millben? Millben, a prominent African-American actress and singer, has frequently expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.