US solar giants demand tariffs in new trade battle against India, Indonesia and Laos

Major U.S. solar companies First Solar, Qcells, Talon PV, and Mission Solar formally asked the U.S. Commerce Department to impose heavy fees on solar panel imports from Indonesia, India, and Laos.

Their July 11 petition claims manufacturers in these countries sell panels below fair value, a practice called “dumping”, while receiving illegal government subsidies.

The group, called the Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, previously won similar tariffs against Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand earlier this year.

Production shift prompts new complaint

The alliance argues manufacturers simply relocated from tariff-hit Southeast Asian nations to Indonesia and Laos to continue “flooding the U.S. market with artificially cheap panels”.

Indian producers face fresh accusations of using government aid to undercut American prices by 40-60%. "These countries became the next dumping grounds after our last victory," said alliance lawyer Tim Brightbill.

Commerce Department data shows imports from the three targeted nations surged 78% in Q1 2024 as other Asian supplies dropped.

Survival at stake, manufacturers warn Domestic producers warn new tariffs are essential to protect $20+ billion in recent U.S. factory investments.

First Solar is expanding Ohio production while Qcells builds a $2.5 billion Georgia supply chain, projects creating 8,000 jobs.

Without tariffs, they argue Chinese-backed companies will “crush American solar manufacturing before it scales up”.

The petition specifically names eight foreign producers, including Laos’ SunKing and India’s Waaree Energies.

Global backlash and next steps Asian governments and climate advocates oppose the tariffs, warning they could raise U.S. solar prices by 30% and slow clean energy adoption.

The US Commerce Department must decide by August 12 whether to investigate. The move tests the White House' balancing act between supporting domestic manufacturing and keeping solar affordable amid climate goals.