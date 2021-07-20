Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US State Secretary Antony Blinken to visit India on July 27-28

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
1 min read . 10:14 PM IST ANI

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be on a two-day visit to India from July 27 to 28

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be on a two-day visit to India from July 27 to 28, according to sources.

Sources familiar with the visit details told ANI that Blinken is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It is learnt that preparations for the high-level visit is underway.

Jaishankar and Blinken had already met thrice in span of last one year. After US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visit to India, this will be the second high profile visit of the member of Biden administration.

US had lent support to India when it was grappling with deadly second wave of coronavirus, Biden administration personally intervened to expedite procurement of raw material for Indian vaccine maker and had sent ventilators and other counter Covid equipments.

Recovery from Covid situation, vaccines, deteriorating security scenario in Afghanistan and China is expected to figure on the agenda.

