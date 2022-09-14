US student visa application to get easier in 2023: Embassy explains how

"This gets really confusing our graduates. If you're in the US on OPT and you're in status with your school and with the immigration service, you don't have to get a new visa unless you want to leave the country. If you're not leaving the country, you're perfectly legal to keep know what you're doing. But if You're gonna leave the country, you need to come back here and get a visa. Now, the good news is that this summer, we started with Dropbox appointments for students, which we've never been able to do before, and that means somebody in that situation, could grab a Dropbox appointment. They don't go as fast as the first times, but you can grab a dropbox appointment, and then build their trip to India around that", added Heflin.