The Indian students finally heaved a sigh of relief when the US embassy in India assured more visa appointments in the coming weeks. The embassy today said it has begun fixing technical issues faced by students and has assured that "thousands of appointment" slots will be made available.

The US embassy in India has declared this after a rush for interview slots among applicants was witnessed at the embassy portal on an opening day.

Thousands of students have secured visa appointments for July and August, the embassy wrote on Twitter.

"Since June 14, thousands of students have secured visa appointments for July and August. Thousands of appointments remain available and we will open thousands more in the coming weeks. We appreciate your patience as we diligently work to resolve the technical issues you have encountered," US Embassy in India tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, student applicants, slated to join US colleges, had faced some glitches on the embassy portal as it resumed processing student visas in India. The embassy had asked the applicants to refrain from refreshing their accounts too often.

"We are aware of the high demand for student visa appointments. Please remember, do not refresh too often, as you may be locked out of your account. Appointments remain available at all posts, and we will continue to add appointments as conditions allow," the US embassy had tweeted.

According to a student platform Study International, the travel ban against travelers from several countries is still in effect, however, international students with US student visas are exempted.

Earlier, the US embassy had cancelled the majority of in-person appointments for immigrant and non-immigrant visa processing due to the pandemic.

The US State Department had said that the pandemic has continued to affect the ability of embassies and consulates around the world to resume US visa services.

