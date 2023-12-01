US takes 'it very seriously', says John Kirby on allegations against Indian official in foiled 'assassination' plot
US official John Kirby said the investigation into the alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader on the American soil won't have an impact on the India-US relationship.
US official John Kirby said his country takes allegations against an Indian official in the alleged foiled 'assassination' plot "very seriously". Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, he also lauded India for "announcing their own efforts to investigate" the alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader on the America soil.