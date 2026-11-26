Uncertainty over the proposed US tariff structure could hinder India's competitive advantage in the American market, even as Indian merchandise exports registered strong growth in October, industry representatives said, flagging the need for favourable trade terms and sustained competitiveness.

Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India, said the proposed US tariff of 17% on Indian goods under a potential trade agreement may not provide a significant competitive advantage over competing countries, many of which currently face tariffs of around 18%.

"The 17% reciprocal tariff is proposed under a trade deal as and when it happens. This seeks to take away the competitive advantage we have with our close rivals. The situation is, however, dynamic as negotiations are underway," Chadha said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What US tariff has been proposed on Indian goods? ⌵ The USTR has proposed additional tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods. The rate could be adjusted to 17% if India and the US reach a reciprocal trade agreement; the proposed tariffs are not yet in effect. 2 Would a 17% US tariff give Indian exporters a competitive advantage? ⌵ It could offer a narrow advantage: several competing economies face proposed deal rates of around 18%, while Vietnam and China face 20%. Trade representatives have cautioned that this difference may not give India a substantial edge. 3 When will the proposed US tariffs on India be decided? ⌵ The USTR is accepting public comments until 5 January 2027, with hearings scheduled to begin on 25 January. An industry representative said the final tariff structure should become clearer by the end of January. 4 Which Indian sectors are under scrutiny in the US Section 301 investigation? ⌵ The investigation flags potential excess capacity or export surpluses in solar modules, petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials and automotive products. 5 Why are Indian trade bodies concerned about the proposed US tariffs? ⌵ They fear the proposed rates could weaken India’s competitive position if rival countries receive lower tariffs. The concern matters because the US is India’s largest export market, accounting for around a fifth of its merchandise exports in FY26.

His comments come after the US on Wednesday proposed fresh tariffs on India and 13 other economies following investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into alleged structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. The US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed additional duties of up to 25% on Indian goods, with the rate potentially coming down to 17% if the two countries conclude an agreement on reciprocal trade that addresses the findings of the investigation.

Currently, Indian exporters pay a 10% Section 301 duty (in effect since 24 July 2026) added on top of the standard most-favored-nation (MFN) tariff for each product, unless a specific exemption or separate trade action applies.

The proposed tariffs have not yet come into effect. The USTR has invited public comments on the proposed action by 5 January 2027, with hearings scheduled to begin on 25 January.

Chadha pointed out that countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are facing proposed deal rates of around 18%, while Vietnam and China are at 20%. Tariffs on some competing economies could rise further if their negotiations with the Trump administration fail.

India's stated position has been that any trade arrangement with the US should ensure that its exporters retain a competitive advantage over neighbouring countries and other competing economies. However, Chadha cautioned that the proposed tariff differential may not be substantial enough to offer Indian exporters a meaningful edge.

"Our view is that as long as India and its competing countries are facing the same tariff rates, there are no issues. But if our competitors end up with lower tariffs than India, there is significant concern," he said.

Export surge Meanwhile, India's broader export performance remained robust in October, with merchandise exports rising 45.06% year-on-year to $49.47 billion. Overall exports, comprising merchandise and services, were estimated at $89.99 billion in October, registering growth of 29.90%. Exports to the US increased 39% during the month.

The US is India's largest export market, accounting for merchandise shipments worth more than $87 billion in FY26, or around a fifth of the country's total merchandise exports. This makes the proposed tariff structure particularly significant for Indian manufacturers and exporters.

The concerns come at a time when Indian exporters have reported strong growth in the US market. Engineering goods exports to the US surged 61% year-on-year in October 2026, according to EEPC India. The US continues to be the largest destination for Indian engineering goods, with cumulative exports also registering high double-digit growth.

Chadha said it was too early to assess the impact of the proposed tariffs on the competitiveness of India's engineering sector, as negotiations were continuing. The final tariff structure should become clearer by the end of January, he said.

Probe and trade talks The proposed US action also comes at a sensitive stage in bilateral trade negotiations. India and the US have been negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement, with New Delhi maintaining that trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these discussions.

Under the US investigation, India has been flagged for potential excess capacity or export surpluses across seven sectors, including solar modules, petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials and automotive products.

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The USTR has also identified concerns relating to India's industrial policies, labour protections, financial policies and market access barriers, alleging that these practices affect commercial opportunities for US producers. India has disputed the allegation of structural excess capacity.

Government and industry reaction In a statement, the commerce and industry ministry said the government had taken note of the USTR's determination and request for comments and was examining the notice. It reiterated that India did not have structural excess capacity in any sector and had engaged constructively throughout the US investigation.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president SC Ralhan said the proposed US deal “should be balanced and reciprocal, safeguard India’s long-term economic and developmental interests, and ensure that Indian exporters can compete on a level playing field with suppliers from other countries in the US market”. While the notice raises uncertainty, there is no panic among exporters, he added.

Ralhan sought clarity on how the proposed duties would interact with existing Section 301 and Section 232 levies and how product-specific exemptions would apply, noting that clear rules are needed for exporters to price orders without overlapping tariff burdens.

FIEO also pressed for competitive tariff treatment, better market access, relief on non-tariff barriers, and targeted support for MSMEs, alongside closer government-industry coordination ahead of the USTR consultation process.

Economists and trade experts have also raised concerns about the implications of the proposed duties for the ongoing negotiations.

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