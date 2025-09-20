The week in charts: Tariff impact, foodgrain output, disinflation in Asia

5 million: That is the number of active individual investors who exited the equity markets in the past year, data from the National Stock Exchange showed. Retail investors on the active direct route—who trade at least once a month—fell 32% to 10.7 million between September 2024 and August 2025. The fall has happened on the back of the Nifty plunging 17% from its peak in September 2024, before staging a partial recovery. In contrast, mutual fund investors grew 12.5% during the same period, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data, reflecting a preference for patient investing amid volatility.