US terror accused files plea for 'American-style diet' in Delhi jail, wants 'red meat, pasta, olive oil'

A Delhi court will hear on July 21 a plea filed by American national Matthew Aaron VanDyke seeking permission to cook his own food in prison and be allowed access to an "American-style diet".
The application also requests that he be allowed to keep specific food items inside the jail, claiming he has been unable to eat the prison's regular meals. VanDyke has alleged that he has been on a "hunger strike" since May 6 because he cannot consume the jail's “spicy, oily and deep-fried food,” news agency PTI reported.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Judge Prashant Sharma on Wednesday granted the jail superintendent one week to submit a reply after the agency informed the court that it would not respond to the application. The court also extended VanDyke's judicial custody until August 1.
The plea, filed on "humanitarian grounds" through his lawyers Rohit Gour and Rohit Dandriyal, states that VanDyke has survived almost entirely on a liquid diet of soya milk for nearly 50 days. It claims he has lost around 14 kg “as he has been unable to consume the regular prison food due to his dietary habits,” PTI reported.
The application asks the court to allow VanDyke to prepare his own meals using an induction cooker and basic cooking utensils. It also seeks permission for him to keep food items, including lentils, chicken, red meat, pasta, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk and bottled water, inside the prison.
"Matthew’s family is willing to bear the entire cost of the proposed dietary arrangement and all related expenses," the plea states.
According to the application, VanDyke's health had visibly worsened by the time he appeared in court on July 3. It claims he was "unable to stand, appeared visibly frail and had considerable difficulty addressing the court".
The TOI report further states that prolonged nutritional deficiency has affected his health, including a decline in his eyesight, which the defence attributes to "the lack of an adequate nutritional diet during incarceration".
His lawyers have also requested a continuous supply of soya milk.
Apart from dietary relief, VanDyke has sought directions for prison authorities to provide mosquito repellent, mosquito nets or other protective measures.
The NIA arrested VanDyke on March 13 along with six Ukrainian nationals after they allegedly entered India from Myanmar through the Mizoram border. According to the agency, the group was part of a cross-border terror conspiracy involving training militants and supplying weapons to ethnic armed groups operating in India and Myanmar.
(With inputs from agencies)