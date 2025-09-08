US tightens nonimmigrant visa rules effective ‘immediately’. What does this mean for Indians?

Applicants for US nonimmigrant visas (NIV) are now required to schedule their interview appointments in their country of citizenship or legal residency, with limited exceptions where the US is not conducting regular NIV services, according to the US State Department.

Advertisement

On its official website, the US State Department said on 6 September: “Effective immediately, the Department of State has updated its instructions for all nonimmigrant visa applicants scheduling visa interview appointments.”

Designated Locations for Nonimmigrant Visa Processing. (Source: US State Dept)

Advertisement

“Applicants for U.S. nonimmigrant visas (NIV) should schedule their visa interview appointments at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in their country of nationality or residence. Nationals of countries where the US government is not conducting routine nonimmigrant visa operations must apply at the designated embassy or consulate, unless their residence is elsewhere,” it added.

What does it mean for India? The change means Indian nationals will no longer be able to secure faster B1 (business) or B2 (tourist) visa appointments in other countries, a workaround commonly used during the Covid-19 pandemic, when wait times in India stretched up to three years due to a severe backlog.

Advertisement

US visa interview waiver: What is changing? According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the US Department of State made changes to strengthen security in its nonimmigrant visa interview waiver programme, effective from September 2.

The nonimmigrant visa categories consist of tourist and business visas (B-1/B-2), student visas (F and M), work visas (H-1B), and exchange visas (J). Diplomatic visas come under categories A and G.

The B1/B2 visa interview process in India is currently undergoing changes, with a move towards more in-person interviews for most nonimmigrant visa applicants-including B1/B2 categories-starting September 2025.

The new guidelines state that the majority of non-immigrant visa applicants, comprising those under the age of 14 and over the age of 79, will be required to undergo compulsory consular interviews.

Advertisement

However, exceptions apply to certain categories, including A-1, A-2, C-3 (excluding attendants of officials), G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, TECRO E-1, and individuals holding diplomatic or official visas.

Applicants are advised to check the US Embassy and Consulates in India website for detailed and up-to-date information on application requirements, procedures, and operating statuses, it added.

Effective immediately, the Department of State has updated its instructions for all nonimmigrant visa applicants scheduling visa interview appointments.

Earlier this month, the United States introduced a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee, scheduled to take effect in 2026. This fee, which functions as a security deposit, is pegged to inflation and may be refunded if visa holders fulfil compliance conditions.

Advertisement