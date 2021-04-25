US to deploy additional support to India, healthcare workers: White House1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2021, 08:38 AM IST
- We're working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
US is deeply concerned by the current Covid-19 situation in India, White House said. It plans to quickly deploy additional support to the Indian government, health care workers. ''Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID outbreak. We're working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we'll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India's healthcare heroes,'' US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The White House said that it is in active talks on India Covid-19 situation at high levels and will have more news to share soon.
