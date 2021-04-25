US to deploy additional support to India, healthcare workers: White House

US to deploy additional support to India, healthcare workers: White House2 min read . 08:38 AM IST
- We're working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US is deeply concerned by the current Covid-19 situation in India, White House said. It plans to quickly deploy additional support to the Indian government, health care workers. ''Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID outbreak. We're working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we'll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India's healthcare heroes,'' US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
US is deeply concerned by the current Covid-19 situation in India, White House said. It plans to quickly deploy additional support to the Indian government, health care workers. ''Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID outbreak. We're working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we'll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India's healthcare heroes,'' US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The White House also said that it is in active talks on India Covid-19 situation at high levels and will have more news to share soon. "We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.
The White House also said that it is in active talks on India Covid-19 situation at high levels and will have more news to share soon. "We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon," the spokeswoman told Reuters via email.
India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. The country has seen over three lakh cases for four days in a row and is reporting the highest number of daily infections in the world.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the US offers its deepest sympathy to the people of India who are suffering during this global pandemic. "We are working closely with Indian officials at both political and experts’ level to identify ways to help address the crisis," Psaki said at her daily news conference. She said the US has made vaccine cooperation a big priority, including with its Quad partners.
At a separate White House news conference on Friday, Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said that India is going through a very terrible situation right now. They need to get their people vaccinated because that's the only way we're going to turn that around, Fauci said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.