Lifting an 18-month-old travel ban, the United States said on Monday that it will allow vaccinated travellers from the European Union and Britain to enter from November, reported news agency AFP .

The measures, announced by President Joe Biden’s administration, amount to a sweeping reform of strict entry rules imposed on visitors by Donal Trump as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted. This marks a significant shift at a time of Biden's strained relations with European allies.

According to the reports, the new rule will open the door to fully vaccinated passengers and also those in clinical trials for vaccines not yet approved in Britain -- a policy applying to about 40,000 people.

Currently, only US citizens, residents and foreigners with special visas are allowed to enter the United States from most European countries.

The restriction has deeply irked EU and British authorities. On Monday, the European Union recommended that member states reimpose restrictions on American travelers who had earlier been free to enter if vaccinated.

Biden's reported move would come on the eve of the UN General Assembly in New York, where the pandemic is due to be the headline issue.

The report also comes as Washington and Paris spar bitterly over Australia's sudden announcement that it will be getting US nuclear submarines, ditching a previous French contract for conventionally powered submarines.

