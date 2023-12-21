The US Citizenship and Immigration Services will renew its H-1B non-immigrant visas reportedly from January 2024. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the initial programme is only open to Indians and Canadians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US authorities will accept the application for the H-1B pilot program from January 29 to April 1, 2024.

With the renewal of the visa programme, every week the department will open around 4,000 application slots for eligible candidates. Of the 4,000 slots, 2,000 will be reserved for applicants who received their most recent H-1B visas from Mission Canada, and the remaing 2,000 for those whose visas were issued by Mission India.

The slot wills will be available on 29 January and 5,12,19 and 26 February.

If your last H-1B visa was issued by Mission India, you can apply for renewal on the aforementioned dates.

H-1B program: Eligibility criteria The applicant should not be subject to a nonimmigrant visa issuance fee (reciprocity fee).

The applicant must have previously submitted ten fingerprints to the Department for a past visa application. H1B visa cap reached for 2024. What's next for ‘non-selected’ candidates

Waiver of the in-person interview is required

The recent admission to the US must have been in the H-1B category only. No other visa types are included in the pilot phase.

The applicant must be H-1B status in the United States.

The period of authorised admission in H-1B status should not have expired.

The H-1B visa to be renewed must have been issued by Mission India from February 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

H-1B pilot program: Fees The fee for the H-1B pilot program is $205.00 non-refundable and non-transferable MRV fee.

'Where to apply'? You can apply by clicking here.

Applicants can also write to - Jami Thompson, Senior Regulatory Coordinator, Visa Services, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Department of State; email: VisaRegs@state.gov

