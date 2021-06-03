US President Joe Biden on Thursday promised to share six million (approx 60 lakh) coronavirus vaccine doses with India and countries experiencing surges, and its other partners and neighbours, including Canada.

The US will donate 75% of its unused Covid-19 vaccines to the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme.

The White House unveiled the allocation for sharing the first 2.5 crore doses with the world on Thursday. The President said it plans to share eight crore vaccine doses globally by the end of June.

The US President stated that initial 2.5 crore doses would be shipped from existing production of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks.

Of the first tranche of 2.5 crore doses, the White House says about 1.9 crore will go to COVAX, with approximately 60 lakh for South and Central America, 70 lakh for Asia, and 50 lakh for Africa. The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

"US will share 80 million doses of our vaccine supply with the world. Out of this, nearly 19 million will be shared through COVAX, incl approx 6 million doses for Latin America & Caribbean, approx 7 million for South & Southeast Asia, and approx 5 million for Africa," Biden said on Thursday.

"The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbors, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea," the US President added.

He further said that the US would continue to follow the science and to work in close cooperation with its democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7.

Scores of countries have requested doses from the United States, but to date only Mexico and Canada have received a combined 45 lakh doses. The US also has announced plans to share enough shots with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 troops who serve alongside American service members on the peninsula.

Biden has committed to providing other nations with all six crore domestically produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

