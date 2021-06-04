India is in line to get fresh supplies of covid-19 vaccines directly from the US as well as from the Biden administration’s contribution to COVAX, potentially helping relieve domestic shortages of the lifesaving jabs.

According to plans unveiled on Thursday, the US will share 80 million doses of vaccines with the world by June-end.

Of these, 75% of the doses will be routed through COVAX, the worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to these jabs. The rest will be distributed to countries that have seen a surge of cases.

The exact number of vaccines India will get was not clear.

“We are sharing these doses not to secure favours or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“And we will continue to follow the science and work in close cooperation with our democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7."

The Biden administration detailed plans for sharing a first tranche of 25 million doses. Almost 19 million of this will be routed through COVAX and India will get a share of the 7 million vaccines allocated for Asia.

The details of the plan were discussed during a phone call between US Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides this, India is to get a share of the 6 million doses that will go to countries that have seen a surge in covid, Biden said. “The remaining doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India and South Korea," he added.

The other countries in Asia that will get a share of the 7 million vaccines through COVAX include Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives besides Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos and Taiwan.

The 80 million doses will come from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

According to Kamala Harris’s office, “The vice president reiterated that the administration’s efforts are focused on achieving broad global coverage, responding to surges and other urgent situations and public health needs, and helping as many countries as possible who requested vaccines."

In its readout, Modi’s office said the Prime Minister expressed “his appreciation to Vice President Harris for the US decision, as well as for all other forms of support and solidarity that India has received in recent days from the US Government, businesses and the Indian expatriate community in the US."

Modi’s office said discussions with Harris included efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between the US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing, and “the potential of the India-US partnership as well as the Quad vaccine initiative in addressing the long-term impact of the pandemic."

