US to speak with India, Pakistan soon amid warning of ‘military action in next 24-36 hours’

Akriti Anand
Updated30 Apr 2025, 10:10 AM IST
A group of Indian army soldiers is being briefed by their officer before patrolling a volatile area on Line Of Control on April 20, 2015 in Gohalan, 120 Kms (75 miles) north west of Srinagar , the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India.

The US urged India and Pakistan on Tuesday "not to escalate" the conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The US' statement came as Pakistan warned of "military action by India" in next 24-36 hours.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing on Tuesday (local time) that Washington is reaching out to both India and Pakistan “regarding the Kashmir situation” and telling “them not to escalate the situation.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow," Bruce said, adding that Rubio “is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue.”

"So it is – again, as I’ve noted, every day action is being taken, in this case the Secretary speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan, and we’ll – we expect certainly the impact he’s usually had with the individuals he’s spoken with and certainly with President Trump’s leadership, India and Pakistan having those conversations. It’s very important for them,” Bruce said.

In a late night conference on Tuesday, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan has “credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24 to 36 hours.”

India accused Pakistan of breaching a ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. Both Pakistan and India trade blame over unprovoked shelling which India says is aimed to facilitate the crossover of rebels to their side, a charge Pakistan denies, news agency AFP reported.

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 10:10 AM IST
