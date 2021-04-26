US to work around the clock to help India tackle COVID crisis

“And, as we all know, the impacts were not limited to the illness itself. We’ve learned the hard way that global health isn’t just about viruses and disease. It touches every aspect of life itself. Economies have suffered. Gender-based violence has spiked. Kids have been forced to stay home from school, and millions – including an estimated 11 million girls according to UNESCO – may not return," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}