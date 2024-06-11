US tourist duped in Jaipur: Jewellery shop owner sells ₹300 ornament for ₹6 crore

A US tourist was allegedly duped by a jewellery shop owner after he sold her counterfeit gold jewellery worth 300 for 6 crore

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published01:35 PM IST
An Indian jeweler in Jaipur duped a US national by selling fake jewellery worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 crore.
A jewellery shop owner duped a US national by selling her fake jewellery worth 300 for a whopping 6 crore in Jaipur. The local police initiated an inquiry in the case after the intervention of the US embassy, according to a Business Standard report.

A US resident bought the jewellery from a shop in Johri Bazaar in Jaipur, Rajashthan a few months ago. The jewellery shop owner Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav also provided her with a certificate of authenticity which turned out to be fake.

The US resident discovered that her expensive jewellery was counterfeit when she showcased the ornament at an exhibition in the US, where she found out about the fraud in India.

Cherish attempted to contact the jewellery owners and also tried to file a complaint. But no actions were taken on her complaint until the intervention of the US Embassy.

She visited the jewellery shop to confront the shop owner. However, her allegations were dismissed. Then she tried to file a complaint against the jewellery shop owner, however the accused filed a false case against the US national.

The Jaipur police began investigation after the US Embassy's intervention. According to the Business Standard report, the accused persons are absconding and the person who issued the fake certificate of authenticity to the victim had been arrested. After duping the foreigner, the accused jewellery shop owners purchased a recently bought flat worth 3 crore in the C scheme area of Jaipur, reported BS citing police officials.

According to media reports, US resident Cherish had bought gold coated silver jewellery from the jewellery shop owner. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said that Nand Kishore, the person who issued a fake jewellery certificate to the victim had been arrested and search is going on to arrest the absconding jewellery shop owners.

