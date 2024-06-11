US tourist duped in Jaipur: Jewellery shop owner sells ₹300 ornament for ₹6 crore

A jewellery shop owner duped a US national by selling her fake jewellery worth ₹300 for a whopping ₹6 crore in Jaipur. The local police initiated an inquiry in the case after the intervention of the US embassy, according to a Business Standard report.

A US resident bought the jewellery from a shop in Johri Bazaar in Jaipur, Rajashthan a few months ago. The jewellery shop owner Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav also provided her with a certificate of authenticity which turned out to be fake.

The US resident discovered that her expensive jewellery was counterfeit when she showcased the ornament at an exhibition in the US, where she found out about the fraud in India.

Cherish attempted to contact the jewellery owners and also tried to file a complaint. But no actions were taken on her complaint until the intervention of the US Embassy.

She visited the jewellery shop to confront the shop owner. However, her allegations were dismissed. Then she tried to file a complaint against the jewellery shop owner, however the accused filed a false case against the US national.

The Jaipur police began investigation after the US Embassy's intervention. According to the Business Standard report, the accused persons are absconding and the person who issued the fake certificate of authenticity to the victim had been arrested. After duping the foreigner, the accused jewellery shop owners purchased a recently bought flat worth ₹3 crore in the C scheme area of Jaipur, reported BS citing police officials.