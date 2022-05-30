US tourist visa: Embassy starting in-person appointments. How to check online

US tourist visa: Embassy starting in-person appointments. How to check online2 min read . 11:31 AM IST
The US embassy has announced that it will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September. “The US Mission to India is pleased to announce that we are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled," it tweeted.
The US embassy said that applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments.
Appointments have been opened through 2023, it added. The US embassy also shared a link where applicants can check its website for appointment slots.
Meanwhile, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS has announced that it is implementing premium processing for certain petitioners who have a pending Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications.
The EB-1, EB-2 are employment based employment-based, first-preference visa for a “noncitizen of extraordinary ability, are an outstanding professor or researcher, or are a certain multinational executive or manager. Each occupational category has certain requirements that must be met," USCIS said on its website.
This expansion of premium processing only applies to certain previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver (NIW).
Petitioners who wish to request a premium processing upgrade must file Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, it said.
Beginning June 1, 2022, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests for E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before Jan. 1, 2021.
Beginning July 1, 2022, it will accept Form I-907 requests for E21 NIW petitions received on or before June 1, 2021, and E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before March 1, 2021.
“As the expansion of premium processing is being implemented in a phased approach, we will continue working towards premium processing availability of additional Form I-140 petitions, Form I-539 and Form I-765 in fiscal year 2022," it said.
The US agency also said that it will also adhere to the congressional requirement that the expansion of premium processing must not cause an increase in processing times for regular immigration benefit requests.
