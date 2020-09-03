US trade deficit swells to biggest since 2008 in July

The US trade deficit swelled to the widest in 12 years in July, pointing to a bumpy economic recovery ahead.

The overall gap of goods and services expanded to $63.6 billion in July from a revised $53.5 billion in June, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg had called for a widening to $58 billion.

Exports increased from the prior month by 8.1% to $168.1 billion, while imports gained 10.9% to $231.7 billion, the department said. Together, the value of US exports and imports rose to $399.8 billion, still well below pre-pandemic levels.

The widening in the trade deficit in July after narrowing the prior month shows that the US’s economic recovery will come in fits and starts. Trade volumes are higher than May’s pandemic lows, but remain depressed following the initial uptick stemming from reopening measures.

