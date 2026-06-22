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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to visit India this week for key trade talks with Piyush Goyal

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to visit India this week for key trade talks with Piyush Goyal

Livemint
Published22 Jun 2026, 08:26 AM IST
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U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer(Getty Images via AFP)
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The United States announced on Monday that their Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, would be visiting India this week to meet with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior Indian officials to discuss the India-US Joint Statement and the Interim Agreement, which are part of the larger Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations between the two countries.

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"This week, Ambassador Greer will travel to India to meet with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior Indian officials to discuss the historic U.S.–India Joint Statement and the Interim Agreement as part of the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations: United States Trade Representative," the US Trade Representative said in a post on social media platform X.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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