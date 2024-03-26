The United States and the UK launched a joint offensive against APT31, a notorious Chinese state-sponsored hacking group, targeting its cyber attacks on American entities and individuals, as well as Britain's democratic institutions

The United States has launched a comprehensive offensive against APT31, a formidable Chinese state-sponsored hacking collective, in response to its unrelenting cyber assaults on American entities and individuals. Simultaneously, the United Kingdom has accused Beijing-backed groups of targeting its democratic institutions and lawmakers in a series of cyber campaigns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US State Department has announced indictments against seven hackers from the People's Republic of China (PRC), including Ni Gaobin, Weng Ming, Cheng Feng, Peng Yaowen, Sun Xiaohuannouncedi, Xiong Wang, and Zhao Guangzong, as reported by ANI.

“The United States Government is taking a series of actions against APT 31, a cyber threat group connected to the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) that has targeted US officials, politicians and campaign officials, various US economic and defence entities and officials, as well as foreign democracy activists, academics, and government officials," according to ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concurrently, the US imposed sanctions on Zhao, Ni, and the Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company Limited (Wuhan XRZ) for their roles in malicious cyber operations that jeopardised national security. These measures, taken under Executive Order 13694, aim to curb the abuse of computer networks by hostile actors.

Remarkably, the Department of Justice announced a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification and location of individuals and entities involved in APT31's illicit activities. This unprecedented move through the Rewards for Justice programme seeks to disrupt and deter cyber actors violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) while acting on behalf of foreign governments.

The actions highlight the United States' firm determination to address ongoing cyber threats from APT31. The group targeted various sectors, including defence, government, businesses, intellectual property, and trade secrets. It also targeted foreign democracy advocates, academics, and officials, underscoring the breadth of its malicious operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Echoing similar concerns, the UK on March 26 accused Beijing-backed groups of targeting “democratic institutions and parliamentarians" in two cyber campaigns. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden revealed that a "Chinese state-affiliated entity" likely compromised UK Electoral Commission systems, though election security remained unaffected, according to ANI.

Dowden stated that both campaigns, while a “real and serious threat," were ultimately thwarted, including one targeting lawmakers critical of Beijing. Sanctions were imposed on individuals and a company linked to APT31 over the latter case, and China's ambassador was summoned to “account for China's conduct."

The coordinated actions by the US and UK signal a unified stance against cyber espionage and attacks, emphasising their commitment to protecting national security interests and democratic processes from hostile cyber activities by other nations, notably China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the United States and its partners have demonstrated a willingness to employ a multi-faceted approach, combining law enforcement actions, economic sanctions, financial incentives, and diplomatic pressure to combat the scourge of state-sponsored hacking groups and protect their critical infrastructure and institutions.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

