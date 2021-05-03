NEW DELHI : Fresh consignments of aid—remdesivir from the US and 1,000 ventilators from the UK—arrived in India overnight Monday even as India battles the brutal second wave of covid-19 infections that has brought the country’s health infrastructure to breaking point.

The aircraft carrying 125,000 vials of remdesivir from the US arrived on Sunday, officials said. The drug, found effective in the treatment of some seriously ill covid-19 cases, is in short supply in India.

In the UK, foreign secretary Dominic Raab wrote in a statement posted on Twitter: “We are working closely with India to deliver the equipment they need to tackle this deadly wave of coronavirus. We are sending 1,000 surplus ventilators to support our Indian friends and to help save lives."

With a large number of deaths being caused by the lack of liquid medical oxygen, India has been focusing on getting oxygen related equipment from abroad. On Sunday, officials said eight oxygen generators brought in from France would be deployed in hospitals in New Delhi where medical facilities have repeatedly highlighted shortages leading to deaths of critically ill patients.

Some 40 countries across the world have reached out to India with assistance to fight covid infections. The number of daily cases on Sunday was 368,000 with the numbers of daily deaths clocking 3,417, according to government numbers put out early on Monday. Overall number of cases in India was almost 20 million.

