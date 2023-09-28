Encourage India to cooperate with Canada probe: US
So far, Washington has tried to tread a fine line by calling on India to cooperate with Canada.The state department continued this line prior to the Jaishankar-Blinken meeting in Washington, during a meeting of the four-nation Quad.
NEW DELHI : The US has urged India to cooperate with Canada’s investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said before a meeting between foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his opposite number, secretary of state Anthony Blinken.