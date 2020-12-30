US vaccinations run far short of Warp Speed, slower than some nations

Amid the scare of new strains of coronavirus, data shows the vaccination process is much slower in the United States than the Warp Speed.

As per the data gathered from states and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, though Warp Speed has distributed millions of doses, the US is vaccinating an average of only 200,000 people a day against the virus. It also said, many states have used just a small percentage of the shipments sent to them this month.

At this rate, the nation won't be able to hit the Trump administration’s goal of 20 million vaccinations by year-end, according to a Bloomberg News analysis.

A worrying new variant of Covid-19 was detected for the first time Tuesday in the United States and Latin America. The EU health agency warned that the strain carried a high risk for more hospitalizations and deaths -- not because the infections are more severe but because it spreads more easily.

The new strain pushed Britain to a new daily record of coronavirus infections and led South Africa to impose a raft of new measures. A study by London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) said, Britain must vaccinate two million people a week to avoid a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC’s latest tally showed that despite the distribution of 11.45 million doses from Moderna Inc., and from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, just 2.13 million people had gotten shots. That represents about 20% of early allocations. Oregon has used only 15.3% of its supply, Ohio 14.3% and Maryland 10.9%.

Officials blame a delicate vaccine with complex storage requirements, uncertainty over the supply of doses and strain on local health agencies already facing historic challenges.

“We would like to have better uptake," said Steve Kelso, a spokesman for the Kent County Health Department in Michigan, where the state has used 18.5% of its doses. “We could be sticking more needles in arms.'

As compared to the US, Israel, whose size and population is similar to New Jersey’s, gave shots to an average 60,000 people a day in its first week. If the U.S. were moving at the same speed, it would be doing 2.2 million daily inoculations — 10 times its current pace.

A Health and Human Services Department spokesman said Tuesday that reported numbers don’t reflect the latest situation.“We are closely monitoring the data being reported from the jurisdictions about vaccine administration, and we are encouraged by the work they have done so far during the holidays," said Michael Pratt.

“There is an expected lag between shots going into arms and the data being reported."

Biden criticizes Trump for delay

President-elect Joe Biden, meanwhile, went after the Trump administration over its vaccination efforts after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data was released

“As I long feared and warned the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," he said.

At the current pace, Biden said, “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people."

President Donald Trump deflected Biden's critique. “It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government," he tweeted Tuesday. “We have not only developed the vaccines, including putting up money to move the process along quickly, but gotten them to the states."

He also criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and predicted that “things will get worse before they get better" when it comes to the pandemic.

“We need to be honest — the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation. Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic," Biden said during remarks in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

Biden, who takes office Jan. 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort, with more federal involvement and leadership, to get things back on track."

The president-elect said he would “move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction."

He set a goal of administering 100 million shots of the vaccine within his first 100 days in office, but said to accomplish that, the pace of vaccinations would have to increase five to six times to 1 million shots a day. Even with that pace, however, Biden acknowledged it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated."

Sydney on Alert

A second cluster of Covid-19 infections has emerged in Sydney, prompting authorities to further tighten restrictions on New Year’s Eve parties in an effort to prevent a wider outbreak.

Eighteen new local cases of the virus were reported overnight, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Nine of those were in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, where the cluster now stands at 138 and some 250,000 people remain under lockdown.

The new cluster in Croydon, a suburb in Sydney’s inner-west, involves six infections in an extended family group, Berejiklian said. With cases expected to grow in coming days, household gatherings across Greater Sydney to celebrate the New Year will be limited to 5 visitors. The maximum size of outdoor gatherings will be reduced to 30 from 50.

