US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri condole Pahalgam terror attack victims

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri extended their heartfelt condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Vance and his family, currently on India visit, expressed his grief on social media, stating, "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India."

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Vance also shared his personal reflections on his visit to India: “Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the attack "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," underscoring the scale and brutality of the assault.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

“I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” the CM Omar Abdullah said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's office stated on social media: “Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.”

Details of the incident The attack occurred at Baisaran, a scenic meadow six kilometers from Pahalgam, known for its picturesque landscape and frequented by tourists. Terrorists infiltrated the area, which is often referred to as 'mini Switzerland' for its breathtaking views, and began firing on tourists enjoying picnics, pony rides, and meals at local eateries.

At least 20 others were injured during the assault.

Further details on victims The victims hailed from various states across India, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. Among the injured were several from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, who were immediately rushed to medical facilities.

The Resistance Front (TRF) claims responsibility The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. According to officials, the terrorists might have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran via Kokernag in south Kashmir.

US Vice President's India visit Vice President Vance and his family arrived in New Delhi on Monday. The delegation includes Second Lady Usha Chilukuri, their three children—sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel. The family’s trip comes amidst this heartbreaking tragedy, and Vance’s message underscored the shock and sorrow felt by many.

A global tragedy and international condemnation The attack has sparked widespread international condemnation, with leaders around the world expressing their solidarity with the victims and India. US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia and several other foreign leaders have also issued statements condemning the attack and offering condolences.

