US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri condole Pahalgam terror attack victims

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Chilukuri extended their heartfelt condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir. Vance and his family, currently on India visit, expressed his grief on social media, stating, "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India."

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Vance also shared his personal reflections on his visit to India: “Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”