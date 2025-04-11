US Vice President JD Vance likely to visit India soon amid bilateral trade talks

US Vice President JD Vance is likely to visit India soon, a report said on Friday.

According to Reuters quoting an unnamed trade official from India, JD Vance may visit the country soon, amid talks that New Delhi wants to finalise a bilateral deal with Donald Trump.

The news comes days after US President Donald Trump seemingly took a U-turn to impose a temporary pause of 90 days on tariffs on India and other trading partners.

However, Trump went in for a further hike in tariffs on Chinese imports after Beijing essentially started a trade war by retaliating with a 34 per cent tariff hikes on American imports after US did the same on April 2. Donald Trump announced a 145 per cent tariff on China, which prompted the country to go for a 125 per cent levy on US.

India-US trade talks finalised The Reuters report also stated that India and US have finalised the terms of the first talks that are part of a new bilateral deal.

The Indian trade official reportedly told the wire agency that the India-US trade talks could result in a in-win situation for both the countries over the next 90 days, till when Donald Trump paused his tariffs.

Donald Trump's tariff pause on April 9 has also come as a relief for Indian exporters.

“We are far ahead in trade talks with the US compared to other countries ... there are lots of possibilities in 90 days,” the official, who did not wish to be identified, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

India and the U.S. agreed in February to work on the first phase of a trade deal to be concluded late this year, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Donald Trump in an official meeting at the White House. The countries have agreed to move ahead with a view to reaching bilateral trade worth $500 billion by 2030.

Trade discussions between the countries will continue virtually and regularly, the official said.

As part of the talks, delegation-level visits from both sides are likely as well, the official added. JD Vance may be part of such a delegation.

India has asked its customs authorities to step up scrutiny of exports and imports of goods to ensure the country is not used as a conduit to re-route goods to the, according to the report.