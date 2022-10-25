US vice-president Kamala Harris lights up ‘diyas’ on Diwali

Diwali celebrations have started in the United States from the iconic Times Square in New York, with the US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump celebrating the festival of lights at their residences on Friday.
US vice-president Kamala Harris, who celebrated Diwali at her residence on Friday, said that the festival reminds people to see the light in the world in each other and own selves. She lit up earthen lamps (diyas) and celebrated the fight for good over evil on the occasion of Diwali, October 24, in the Unites States.
“Diwali reminds us to see the light in the world in each other and ourselves. We're also reminded to shine light in the darkness, to fight for peace and justice even as powerful forces work to sow hate and division," the US vice-president said as quoted by news agency ANI.
“Tonight we join more than 1 billion people around the world to light the 'Diya' and celebrate the fight for good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness," she added.
Eminent Indian-Americans from across the country started flying into the American Capital from Thursday night which now appears to be a week-long Diwali celebration by the Biden Administration and members of the Congress.
Harris and the Second Gentleman have invited scores of eminent Indian-Americans, diplomats and members of the administration for the Diwali celebrations at VP residence on Friday.
On October 24, US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Dr Jill Biden have invited Indian-Americans at the White House to celebrate the Diwali on Monday itself. The Secretary of State Tony Blinken is hosting another Diwali party at the State Department with the diplomatic community on October 26.
Diwali is also being celebrated at the US Capitol which as usual is being attended by eminent lawmakers.