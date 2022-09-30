US visa appointment: This Indian city steals the show with least number of waiting days2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 08:42 AM IST
The waiting period for US Student/Exchange Visitor Visas in the city now stands at just 29 days.
In India, the waiting period for appointments to apply for US visas has surpassed two years. The appointment wait time for Delhi is 833 days while the wait period for Mumbai is 848 days. While there is frustration and disappointment about the massive delay, Chennai seems to be enjoying a fair advantage. The waiting period for Student/Exchange Visitor Visas in the city now stands at just 29 days.