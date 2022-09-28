What does the latest announcement say?

The US Embassy in India has announced that, till the end of December 2022, some types of visa applicants are exempt from having to appear in person for an interview. The authorisation, however, does not apply to applicants who have already been denied but the rejection was not later overturned or waived. If extra information from applicants is needed, adjudicating consular authorities may ask for a face-to-face interview.