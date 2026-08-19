US visa interview rules for minor children in India: What parents need to know

The US Embassy in India has clarified that all minor applicants, regardless of age, must appear in person for their consular visa interview. The change means parents can no longer rely on age-based interview exemptions when applying for a US visa for their children.

Advertisement

The clarification is particularly important for families travelling with infants and young children, who may previously have expected to complete the visa process through a waiver.

What has changed? Until now, children below a certain age, particularly those under 14, could generally qualify for interview waivers in some circumstances. Families could often submit the required documents without bringing very young children to a consular interview.

Under the clarified procedure, there is no age-based exemption for minor applicants.

The embassy said a consular officer must see every visa applicant in person during the interview process. This applies to children ranging from newborns to 17-year-olds.

Also Read | Indian H-1B visa holder risks immigration status after losing job at startup

Parents cannot attend instead of the child Parents or guardians can accompany a minor to the appointment, but they cannot appear on the child's behalf.

Advertisement

This means that even if the applicant is an infant, the child must be physically present when the consular officer conducts the interview.

The requirement also applies to teenagers who are close to turning 18.

Why is the US tightening the requirement? The embassy described the consular interview as an important part of the US visa process.

According to officials, physically seeing applicants helps with identity verification, eligibility assessment, national security and public safety. The measure is part of broader US visa-screening and security procedures.

The clarification was provided during the embassy's “Visa Friday” social-media session.

What should Indian parents do? Families applying for US visas for children should plan appointments carefully and ensure the entire family can attend as required.

Parents of infants and younger children should not assume that the child's age means an interview waiver will apply. Bringing the child to the scheduled appointment can help avoid confusion or delays in processing.

Advertisement

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home US visa interview rules for minor children in India: What parents need to know