US visa issues, trade deal and West Asia: What Jaishankar and Marco Rubio discussed in New Delhi talks on Sunday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat down for wide-ranging delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Sunday, with visa challenges faced by Indian travellers, the prospect of an early trade deal and regional developments in West Asia all figuring prominently in the discussions. The meeting marked one of the most substantive bilateral engagements of Rubio's four-day visit to India.

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What Was Discussed: Visa Issues, Trade Deal and West Asia Jaishankar said that challenges related to visa issues faced by Indian travellers were raised directly with the US side during the talks.

He also said that concluding a trade deal with the US at an early date was discussed with Rubio, and that developments regarding West Asia formed part of the bilateral conversation. “We discussed situation in West Asia, Indian subcontinent and East Asia”, EAM Jaishankar said after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Jaishankar noted that the US and India share common interests and face shared challenges, framing the talks as substantive and forward-looking. “Secretary Rubio and I welcomed recent cooperation between India and US in energy sector”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar added.

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The meeting was attended by senior officials from both delegations. Jaishankar was accompanied by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials. Rubio was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and members of the visiting American delegation.

Rubio Calls India a 'Strategic Ally' and Describes First Day as 'Fantastic' Rubio set an upbeat tone from the outset, describing his first day in India as "fantastic" and drawing a pointed distinction between India and other US partners.

""The United States and India aren't just allies; we're strategic allies, and that's of critical importance," Rubio said. He noted that the partnership uniquely "extends to opportunities to cooperate globally in different regions of the world," explicitly hinting at potential future collaboration in the Western Hemisphere.

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Rubio added that as the two largest democracies in the world, the shared governance model provides a natural "baseline" for “incredible cooperation”.

Rubio also pushed back against any suggestion that the visit was about repairing or reviving a flagging relationship. "This is not about restoring or reinvigorating. I've seen people use that terminology. This is about continuing to build on what is already a very solid and strong strategic partnership. One of the most important ones that we have, and one of the most important ones in the world," he said.

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He added: "We have a lot to discuss and a lot to work on. We are the two largest democracies in the world, and so that alone is a baseline for incredible cooperation. We have so many common interests that it makes all the sense in the world for us to continue to build upon."

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Modi Receives Rubio, Reaffirms India-US Cooperation for Global Good Rubio had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, shortly after arriving in New Delhi. Following the meeting, Modi wrote on X: “Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good.”

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Rubio briefed Modi on the upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation across defence, strategic technologies, trade, investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties. The PMO statement said Rubio shared the US perspective on regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia, and that Modi "reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy."

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The PMO added that Modi "requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges."

Trump Extends White House Invitation to Modi One of the most significant announcements to emerge from the visit came from US Ambassador Sergio Gor, who posted on X that Rubio had extended a formal invitation on behalf of President Donald Trump for Modi to visit the White House in the near future.

Gor described the talks as a "productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies," adding: "India is a vital partner to the United States!"

Rubio's Four-Day India Visit and the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting Rubio's itinerary spans Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi between 23 and 26 May and carries significant diplomatic weight. He began his visit on Saturday by landing in Kolkata, where he visited the Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, accompanied by his wife Jeanette Rubio.

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New Delhi is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on 26 May. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will travel to India at Jaishankar's invitation to join Rubio for the multilateral talks.

Prior to departing for India, Rubio had indicated that Washington was seeking to expand energy collaboration with New Delhi and strengthen coordination through the Quad framework, describing India as a "great ally" and "great partner" against the backdrop of supply chain disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday that Rubio's visit would inject further momentum into the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies)

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