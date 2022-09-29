The United States of America has finally released interview slots for new visa applicants after a two-year hiatus. According to the US State Department's website, Indians seeking a visitor visa to the United States now have to wait up to 800 days. For student/exchange visitor visas and other non-immigrant visas, the waiting period is nearly 400 days.

The US Embassy in India tweeted, "Visa appointments are now open for all categories! But because of high demand, wait times remain significant."

Here is everything you need to know if you wish to expedite your visa process for the US:

The US embassy reviews expedited requests for business, education/exchange (F, M, J visas), and medical emergencies, on a case-by-case basis. Students and exchange visitors requesting expedited appointments must provide an I-20 or DS-2019 form showing that they would miss the beginning of their courses/programs if not granted an expedited appointment.

Before requesting an expedited appointment, please pay visa fees and have documentary evidence to prove the urgency.

You can provide information about scheduling constraints, but should not request a specific interview date or time.

If you misrepresent the reasons for urgent travel, such facts will be noted and may influence the outcome of your visa application.

Through the embassy's online appointment system, applicants can request an expedited appointment.

To request an expedited appointment, you must already have a confirmed interview date.

You will receive an email with instructions in the event that your request for an expedited appointment is granted.

Unless you are informed that your request for an expedited appointment has been granted, you should not cancel your current appointment.

Your request is still being considered if you haven't received a response yet.

The US Embassy in India arranged for a live chat with Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin, and many queries related to the US visa process were resolved.

Visa appointments are now open for all categories! But because of high demand, wait times remain significant. Join us Thursday, Sept 29 at 3 pm IST on U.S. Embassy India's Facebook & Instagram pages for a candid chat with our Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin. pic.twitter.com/EgBW3g5CFo — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 27, 2022

The US embassy also said that they were working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as quickly and safely as possible.