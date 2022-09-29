US visa process: Here's how to expedite it2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 06:28 PM IST
The United States has finally released interview slots for new visa applicants after a two-year hiatus
The United States of America has finally released interview slots for new visa applicants after a two-year hiatus. According to the US State Department's website, Indians seeking a visitor visa to the United States now have to wait up to 800 days. For student/exchange visitor visas and other non-immigrant visas, the waiting period is nearly 400 days.