US visa update: Over 1 lakh H&L work visa appointments released

On 30 September, US Embassy Counselor Don Heflin had acknowledged that there are people in the US on H and L visas who haven't been able to come home and see their family since the pandemic started. He stated that "…we sympathize with them a lot. We are going to, sometime in the next few weeks, open 100,000 appointments in the year 2023 for this category of visas. And for those of you who are interested in this and want a slot, just check our website every two or three days, every two or 3 hours during October."