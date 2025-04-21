US VP JD Vance arrives on first India visit today. Meeting with PM Modi, Agra, Jaipur trips - check full itinerary here

United States Vice President JD Vance has departed from Ciampino Airport in Rome for his first official four-day visit to India from April 21 to April 24.

Advertisement

According to the White House Press Pool, Vance, who was visiting Italy with his family, boarded Air Force Two (AF2) on Sunday evening. The aircraft is expected to land at Air Force Station, Palam, in New Delhi at approximately 9.30 am IST on Monday, April 21.

Vance's first trip to India after becoming US Vice President would be focused on cultural engagements and visits to tourist sites in Jaipur and Agra. Vance is accompanied by his three children – sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel – to the country and his Indian-origin wife, Usha.

Advertisement

Vance will be formally received at 10.00 am. A formal meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Monday, April 17 at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Read More

JD Vance and PM Modi's discussions are expected to cover India-US negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement and President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, currently paused till July.

"The VP will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country," the White House said in a statement earlier.

No other official engagement other than meeting with PM Modi in Vance’s India schedule has been announced yet.

Also Read | Vance hold talks with top Vatican officials on migrants, global conflicts

Following his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he is scheduled to visit Agra. His visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6.40 a.m. Advertisement

Hoardings welcoming Vance Ahead of his arrival in India, hoardings welcoming JD Vance have been put up near Palam Airport and in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

Ahead of his arrival in India, hoardings welcoming JD Vance have been put up near Palam Airport and in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that India has a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership with the US, and when such a high-level visit takes place, all issues of importance are discussed. Advertisement

Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership with US "This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," Jaiswal said during a media briefing last Thursday.

He added that India was confident that the visit would provide a further boost to India-US bilateral ties.

"And with America, with the United States, of course, our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of human endeavour... forms part of our bilateral engagement. So, all these issues, bilateral issues will be discussed. And we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties," he said. Advertisement

This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership.

Full itinerary of JD Vance's four-day trip in India April 21, Monday: Vance lands at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi at 9.30 am IST on Monday. He will be formally received at 10.00 am. Stay at ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel, New Delhi.

April 21, Monday: Vance and his family will visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple as well as a shopping complex where traditional Indian handcrafted goods are sold.

April 21, Monday: At 6.30 am, Vance will meet PM Modi and will also have dinner with him at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Many cabinet ministers, including External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, and senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the dinner as well.

April 21, Monday: Vance and family leave Delhi on Monday night and travel to Jaipur and Agra thereafter. They will be received by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and the Governor at the Jaipur airport at around 9.30 pm. The family will then proceed to the Rambagh Palace for their stay. Advertisement

April 22, Tuesday: Vance and his family to visit Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

April 22, Tuesday: Vance to deliver a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre before holding some meetings with political and business leaders in Rajasthan.

April 22, Tuesday: JD Vance to attend meetings with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the state's governor in the evening.

April 23, Wednesday: JD Vance and family visit Agra. They will visit the Taj Mahal, and Shilpgram, a market known for Indian art and crafts

April 24, Thursday: Concluding his visit, Vice President Vance, along with his family, will depart from India at 6:40 am.

(With ANI inputs)