US VP JD Vance meets PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today. India-US trade deal on table?

United States Vice President JD Vance is set to land in India for his first official visit. Vance is in India for four days until April 24.

Vance's aircraft is scheduled to land at Air Force Station, Palam, in New Delhi at about 9.30 am IST on Monday, April 21. A Union Minister would receive the US Vice President at about 10 am.

Also Read | US VP JD Vance arrives on first India visit today. Full itinerary

The four-day itinerary of Vance's first trip to India after becoming US Vice President primarily comprises cultural engagements and visits to historic sites in Jaipur and Agra. He is accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha and his three children – sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

The only formal engagement, announced so far, is Vance’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for 6.30 pm on Monday, April 17.

JD Vance and PM Modi's discussions are expected to focus on early finalisation of India-US bilateral trade deal and President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, currently paused till July. The two leaders will also ways to boost the overall trajectory of ties between the two countries.

The two countries are negotiating to seal a bilateral trade agreement to address India-US trade-related issues, including tariffs and market access. A team from India may visit Washington DC later this month to discuss the trade deal with US officials.

No agreements would be signed, however, during the meeting on Momday, as per reports.

"The VP will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country," the White House said in a statement earlier.

Revocation of student visas of Indians Vance's visit to India also comes amid recent deportations of illegal Indian immigrants in shackles and revocation of student visas.

Vance will be accompanied by at least five senior officials, including representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra are expected to be part of the Indian team to be led by Modi at the meeting scheduled at the PM’s official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi will host Vance’s family and the accompanying US officials for dinner after the formal meeting.

Later in the night, Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur for his engagements on April 22. Vance and family are scheduled to visit Agra on April 23. His visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6.40 a.m.

The VP will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country.