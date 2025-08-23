US warns Indians about ‘Admit Until Date’ on I-94 – why it matters more than visa expiry? EXPLAINED in 3 points

US State Department confirmed on Wednesday, that over 55 million US visa holders and applicants are facing fresh scrutiny, as the Trump administration ramps up its immigration crackdown. The US Embassy in India had further issued a warning on X, stating that a person's authorised period of stay is the “Admit Until Date” on the I-94, and not the visa expiration date.

Barely a day later, US tightened the rules further, announcing it would halt visa issuance for truck drivers after an Indian truck driver was charged with killing three people on a highway in Florida while making an illegal U-turn.

So what exactly is this 'Admit Until Date' that determines your ‘authorised period of stay'? How to know if you are overstaying? Mint explains.

1. What is ‘Admit Until Date’? The “Admit Until Date” printed on the I-94 form is the official end date of a person's authorised stay in the US. This date is determined and stamped by a CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officer when a person enters the country.

It is a “hard end date” written in dd/mm/yy format in the I-94 form.

The I-94 Arrival/Departure Record is an official record issued by the US Customs and Border Protection, which mentions the date of entry, ‘Admit Until Date’, class of admission such as F-1, H-1B, besides the record holder's name and passport details.

Admit Until Date on I-94 form

2. What is ‘overstay’? Staying in the United States beyond the ‘Admit Until Date’ – which controls how long you are legally allowed to stay in the US, is called an “overstay.”

Overstaying in the US could result in a visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas, as per the US Embassy in India's latest warning.

For instance, if your ‘Admit Until Date’ is 04/01/2026, it means that you cannot stay in the US beyond January 4, 2026. If you do so, it will be considered as ‘overstaying’. 3. How ‘Admit Until Date’ differs from visa expiration date?

Visa Expiration Date Admit Until Date Is shown on your visa stamp in your passport. Shown in the I-94 form, governed by CBP upon entry Indicates how long one can use the visa to request entry into the US, not how long you can stay Determines how long a person is legally allowed to remain in the US, even if visa has not expired

For instance, your visa stamp is valid until 2027, but your I-94 lists 04/01/2026 as ‘Admit Until Date,’ you need to leave or apply for an extension before the 2026 date. Remaining in the US beyond that date without the application, and necessary steps will mean ‘overstaying’.