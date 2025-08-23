US warns Indians about ‘Admit Until Date’ on I-94 – why it matters more than visa expiry? EXPLAINED in 3 points

US State Department confirmed on Wednesday, that over 55 million US visa holders and applicants are facing fresh scrutiny, as the Trump administration ramps up its immigration crackdown. The US Embassy in India had further issued a warning on X, stating that a person's authorised period of stay is the “Admit Until Date” on the I-94, and not the visa expiration date.
Barely a day later, US tightened the rules further, announcing it would halt visa issuance for truck drivers after an Indian truck driver was charged with killing three people on a highway in Florida while making an illegal U-turn.
So what exactly is this 'Admit Until Date' that determines your ‘authorised period of stay'? How to know if you are overstaying? Mint explains.
|Visa Expiration Date
|Admit Until Date
|Is shown on your visa stamp in your passport.
|Shown in the I-94 form, governed by CBP upon entry
|Indicates how long one can use the visa to request entry into the US, not how long you can stay
|Determines how long a person is legally allowed to remain in the US, even if visa has not expired
For instance, your visa stamp is valid until 2027, but your I-94 lists 04/01/2026 as ‘Admit Until Date,’ you need to leave or apply for an extension before the 2026 date. Remaining in the US beyond that date without the application, and necessary steps will mean ‘overstaying’.
The US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs further states that the “entry and the length of authorised stay within the United States are determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer at the port-of-entry each time you travel.
