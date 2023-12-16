The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has urged the Joe Biden-led government to designate India as a ‘country of particular concern’. The development came even as both countries probe an alleged bid to assasinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US Justice Department claims that unnamed an Indian government employee had recruited Nikhil Gupta for the mission. The Indian national in turn hired a hitman to carry out the foiled assassination bid.

“USCIRF implores the US Department of State to designate India a Country of Particular Concern due to India’s systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of freedom of religion or belief," said an official statement from the organisation.

The call to action echoes similar demands made by the USCIRF since 2020. Such a categorisation under the US Religious Freedom Act would allow a range of policy responses — including sanctions or waivers. Indian officials meanwhile deny involvement in the alleged Pannun murder plot.

Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta was charged by federal prosecutors in late November for his alleged role in the plot. US authorities allege that he agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City. The 52-year-old has been charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire — both of which carry a maximum jail term of 10-years.

India has already constituted a high-level probe team to investigate the allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Pannun. Meanwhile the Biden administration briefed five Indian-American lawmakers about Gupta's indictment on Friday.

Gupta's family has moved a habeas corpus plea before the Supreme Court in connection with the arrest. He has alleged grave human rights violations in solitary confinement, including being forced to consume beef and pork. He has also alleged that he was denied consular access, the right to contact his family in India and the freedom to seek legal representation.

(With inputs from agencies)

