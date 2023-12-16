US watchdog urges Biden govt to designate India as ‘country of particular concern’ amid Pannun ‘murder’ row
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has urged the Joe Biden-led government to designate India as a ‘country of particular concern’ due to its violations of freedom of religion or belief.
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has urged the Joe Biden-led government to designate India as a ‘country of particular concern’. The development came even as both countries probe an alleged bid to assasinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US Justice Department claims that unnamed an Indian government employee had recruited Nikhil Gupta for the mission. The Indian national in turn hired a hitman to carry out the foiled assassination bid.