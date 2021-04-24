US working closely with India to address Covid-19 crisis: White House

"From the earliest stages of the pandemic, we've provided India with emergency relief supplies, medical consumables, pandemic training for Indian state and local health officials, and ventilators, which has been part of our effort over the course of time, including USD 1.4 billion in health assistance to India to help them prepare for pandemics in the future and deal with the current one we're facing," Psaki said. “I don't have anything more to preview, but we are in touch with them at a range of levels about how we can help them get through this period of time."

